6 free coronavirus testing clinics planned in Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard will be assisting at six free coronavirus testing clinics across the state this week, including one in West Branch.

This week’s locations include one site in the Upper Peninsula, three in Lake Michigan shoreline communities, one in Ypsilanti and the West Branch location.

The National Guard has more than 20 teams assigned to the community testing effort. All members already tested negative for coronavirus and are self isolating while off duty to prevent spreading the illness.

Each three-person testing team has a certified medic and two members to help with paperwork, logistics and other tasks.

This weekend’s free testing locations and hours are:

Holland

8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Holland Middle School, 373 E. 24th Avenue.

Muskegon

3 to 6 p.m. Friday at HealthWest, 376 E. Apple Avenue.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Public Health – Muskegon County, 209 E. Apple Avenue.

Sault Ste. Marie

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lake Superior State University, 650 W. Easterday Avenue.

West Branch

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Surline Elementary School, 147 State St.

Ypsilanti

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Washtenaw County Health Department. 22 Center St.

Free tests are available to anyone at each location. Coronavirus symptoms, health insurance or a doctor’s note are not required for testing.

The Michigan National Guard has assisted at 40 other free coronavirus testing sites around the state over the past three months.

“While COVID-19 testing remains an important tool to asses risk and gather data, we must all remain disciplined in our adherence to guidance from public health officials as we strive to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from this disease,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

