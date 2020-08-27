77-year-old dies aboard sailboat on Lake Huron

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - A 77-year-old man died during a sailing voyage across Lake Huron after he went unconscious offshore from the Alpena area Thursday.

Police say a family from Kalamazoo purchased a 30-foot sailboat in Sandusky, Ohio, and they were sailing it around Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to a Lake Michigan when the man went unconscious north of Thunder Bay around 12:20 p.m.

The man’s wife and adult son sent a distress call to Alpena County Central Dispatch. Deputies from the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics from the Alpena City Fire Department rode out to the sailboat and came on board amid rough seas.

They attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the boat. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flying to the scene from Traverse City was called off before it arrived.

Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration helped transfer the man’s body back to port.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.