Advertisement

77-year-old dies aboard sailboat on Lake Huron

(KTUU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - A 77-year-old man died during a sailing voyage across Lake Huron after he went unconscious offshore from the Alpena area Thursday.

Police say a family from Kalamazoo purchased a 30-foot sailboat in Sandusky, Ohio, and they were sailing it around Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to a Lake Michigan when the man went unconscious north of Thunder Bay around 12:20 p.m.

The man’s wife and adult son sent a distress call to Alpena County Central Dispatch. Deputies from the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics from the Alpena City Fire Department rode out to the sailboat and came on board amid rough seas.

They attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the boat. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flying to the scene from Traverse City was called off before it arrived.

Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration helped transfer the man’s body back to port.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local football coaches reflect on a season that should’ve kicked off on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
High school football teams won't take the field until the spring, but Thursday was supposed to be kickoff of the 2020 season.

News

Michigan National Guard deployed to Wisconsin during protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They will serve under state authority and Whitmer can call them back to Michigan at any time.

Crime

Elderly woman assaulted during break-in at Tuscola County home, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He came in through a window, threatened the woman and assaulted her, police say.

State

Michigan officials decry robocall that dissuades mail voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the recording the caller claims to be with “Project 1599.”

Latest News

News

Virtual learning advice from mid-Michigan parents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Parents in mid-Michigan give advice on how to normalize virtual learning.

Crime

New Flint police chief ‘quite anxious and really ready’ to battle city’s crime

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
He's taking on an understaffed, overworked police department in the midst of a pandemic; but, Terence Green said he’s excited about the new challenge.

News

Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at Republican National Convention

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

Coronavirus

CDC, again changes guidance on Coronavirus testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
The CDC is walking back on guidelines issued Monday, that asymptomatic people don’t necessarily need a test- even if they were exposed to an infected person.

State

16,000 Michigan college, trade school students qualify for new food assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Nearly 16,000 students taking part in the Perkins Postsecondary Career and Technical Education Program are now eligible for federal SNAP benefits.

State

Michigan corrections officers: Prisons director needs to go

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of the Michigan Corrections Organization cites poor staffing, excessive vacancies, mandatory overtime, a lack of personal protection and other issues.