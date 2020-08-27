Advertisement

CDC, again changes guidance on Coronavirus testing

The CDC is walking back on guidelines issued Monday, that asymptomatic people don’t necessarily need a test- even if they were exposed to an infected person.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The CDC is walking back on guidelines issued Monday, that asymptomatic people don’t necessarily need a test- even if they were exposed to an infected person.

The move drew sharp criticism from the science and medical communities, because asymptomatic people can still spread the virus.

“When someone is considered a close contact, a small but committed number of people will rush out and go get a test right away,” said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.

But Strasz said not so fast. The person more than likely will test negative, because not enough of the virus has been built up in their system.

“They may complete their quarantine period without understanding or realizing that they may actually be positive and be a threat to others or be contagious,” he said.

It’s why Strasz said people symptomatic or not should wait toward the end of the quarantine period to get tested.

He also says because COVID-19 is so complex, it can get very confusing for families who are dealing with a positive family member.

It’s why he encourages people to call their doctors and ask questions.

“If I came down with COVID-19 and I was a confirmed positive case, my family would be quarantined immediately, but they would have to wait until the resolution of my symptoms, which is usually about 10 days after the symptoms begin, for their 14 day countdown to actually begin.”

Strasz encourages people to get tested, especially if symptoms are present.

“There are too many people out there that blow the symptoms off, and think well this just couldn’t happen to me, or they mistakenly attribute the symptoms to allergies, when in fact they’ve never been diagnosed with allergies.”

