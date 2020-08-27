Advertisement

Dog food sold nationwide recalled over salmonella concern

The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.
The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog food has been voluntarily recalled due to concerns of salmonella contamination.

The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail.

It comes after a sample of the product was collected in Georgia and tested positive for salmonella. There are no reports of pets getting sick.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product comes in three and 13-and-a-half pound bags and was sold in stores nationwide.

The dog food has UPC codes of 7015514363 and 7015514365 with the following lot codes:

  • 3-pound bags: TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020, TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.
  • 13.5-pound bags: TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020, TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020.

You can return the unused portion to the store you bought it from for a full refund.

Your pet may be infected with salmonella if they are lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

There is also risk to humans who handle the contaminated products.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Elderly woman assaulted during break-in at Tuscola County home, police say

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He came in through a window, threatened the woman and assaulted her, police say.

State

Michigan officials decry robocall that dissuades mail voting

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the recording the caller claims to be with “Project 1599.”

National

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

News

Virtual learning advice from mid-Michigan parents

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Parents in mid-Michigan give advice on how to normalize virtual learning.

Crime

New Flint police chief ‘quite anxious and really ready’ to battle city’s crime

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
He's taking on an understaffed, overworked police department in the midst of a pandemic; but, Terence Green said he’s excited about the new challenge.

Latest News

News

Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at RNC

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

Coronavirus

CDC, again changes guidance on Coronavirus testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC is walking back on guidelines issued Monday, that asymptomatic people don’t necessarily need a test- even if they were exposed to an infected person.