Elderly woman assaulted during break-in at Tuscola County home, police say

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an elderly woman was assaulted by a man who broke into her home early Thursday morning.

The 95-year-old woman told investigators from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office that a man broke into her residence on South Cemetery Road around 2:15 a.m. He came in through a window, threatened the woman and assaulted her, police say.

The 27-year-old suspect from Clarkston fled the residence into a nearby wooded area. The sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police caught him up to the suspect and arrested him.

The victim did not seek medical attention after the incident. Police were still gathering facts and evidence Thursday afternoon before seeking formal charges against the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.