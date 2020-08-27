Genesee County Circuit Court resuming jury trials in September

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County will resume jury trials next month for he first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Genesee County 7th Judicial Circuit Court made the announcement Wednesday with approval of the State Court Administrative Office. The first round of jury summons have been issued, along with instructions about new precautions to prevent coronavirus.

The first jury trials are scheduled to begin on Sept. 15.

Prospective jurors will be asked to enter through the Beach Street entrance to the courthouse at different times to limit the gathering size. Seating will be arranged and the flooring has been marked to comply with six-foot social distancing requirements.

Protective glass panels have been installed around the courthouse and a regimen of frequent cleaning will take place.

All prospective jurors will get a health screening at the door looking for coronavirus symptoms. They also will receive a set of personal protective equipment with hand sanitizer, a mask and gloves.

Court officials will consider the age, underlying health conditions and other hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone called for jury duty who can’t appear should call 810-257-3285 or email jury@7thcircuitcourt.com to ask about being excused from their summons or to postpone their appearance.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.