JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Thursday was another very warm, sticky day across Mid-Michigan. A line of storms from late morning to early afternoon supported some locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. High temperatures for the day ranged from the 80s, to near the 90-degree mark in the southern part of the ABC12 viewing area. We will continue with a chance of showers and thundershowers through the night as a cool front sinks just to our south.

It will be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy Friday. Early in the day the best chance of rain will be across the southern parts of our area. As the day wears on, waves of rain and thunder will work their way from west to east across lower Michigan. Occasional thunderstorms will even continue on through Friday night. High temperatures Friday will range from the middle 70s north of the Bay, to around 80 south.

Saturday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover and a few lingering showers. As a northwesterly wind prevails for the day, cooler, drier air will move into the region. This will allow our skies to brighten-up nicely during the afternoon. Highs for the day will make it into the middle 70s. Sunday will be a brighter day, but it will likely be a skosh cooler as a northerly wind holds readings back a little bit. Monday is looking very nice. - JR