JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
As a warm front made its way northward through lower Michigan Wednesday, some thunderstorm activity produced some locally heavy downpours.  Behind the rain, warmer, more humid air is now moving in overhead.  With partly cloudy skies expected for the late-night period, low temperatures will range from the 60s north of the Saginaw Bay, to the middle 70s across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.

Thursday will begin with some sunshine and warm, muggy conditions.  Temperatures will quickly move into the 80s through the morning, and top-out near the 90-degree mark during the afternoon.  Temperature / humidity combinations will be quite sticky.  Another batch of showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon.  Gusty winds will accompany a few of the storms, and a few more heavy downpours will be possible too.

Friday will bring more showers and thundershowers to Mid-Michigan.  In fact, the pattern may turn out to be a little more widespread than what we might see for Thursday.  With mostly clouds skies holding for the day, high temperatures Friday will range from the upper 70s, to around 80.  Light showers will linger into our Saturday morning, but the trend for Saturday afternoon and Sunday will be for our skies to brighten-up as cooler air moves in. - JR

