Advertisement

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.
A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

The South’s Defenders Monument formerly stood in front of the Calcasieu Parish courthouse. On Thursday morning it could be seen lying on its side, with broken tree branches strewn on the grass around it.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted earlier this month not to move the statue after a sometimes heated debate.

Officials in New Orleans and in other states have decided to remove Confederate statues from places of honor over the past few months amid nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Elderly woman assaulted during break-in at Tuscola County home, police say

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He came in through a window, threatened the woman and assaulted her, police say.

State

Michigan officials decry robocall that dissuades mail voting

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the recording the caller claims to be with “Project 1599.”

News

Virtual learning advice from mid-Michigan parents

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Parents in mid-Michigan give advice on how to normalize virtual learning.

Crime

New Flint police chief ‘quite anxious and really ready’ to battle city’s crime

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
He's taking on an understaffed, overworked police department in the midst of a pandemic; but, Terence Green said he’s excited about the new challenge.

Latest News

News

Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at RNC

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

Coronavirus

CDC, again changes guidance on Coronavirus testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC is walking back on guidelines issued Monday, that asymptomatic people don’t necessarily need a test- even if they were exposed to an infected person.