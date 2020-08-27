Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at RNC

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -We need four more years of President Donald Trump,” said Vice President, Mike Pence.

That was the message Vice President Mike Pence offered to the American people during his speech on the 3rd night of the Republican National Convention.

“It’s just all going so well for the Republican party and our president I feel. He is just hitting it out the ballpark,” said Michigan Delegate, Kathy Berden.

Wednesday night, the Vice President spoke of the protests taking place all across the country- But he did not directly address the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha Wisconsin or the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked the protests.

Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

“There is a lot on the line for our country. People are worried about the disruptions, the riots we see going across our nation and our cities that are mainly Democratic run are having these problems and I think that’s what’s important to people. The important things is the economy and law and order,”she said.

On this final night of the convention-- it’s now the President’s turn to make his case for 4 more years of his Administration.

“America first, that’s what we want to hear, America first and the safety of our American citizens going forward because there has been a lot of disruptions the last couple of months and that’s not right. We need to come together as a nation, one people under God and I’m sure that’s going to be part of his speech,” Berden said.

