Advertisement

Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at RNC

Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.
Vice President Mike Pence made his re-election pitch in night 3 of the RNC.
Vice President Mike Pence made his re-election pitch in night 3 of the RNC.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -We need four more years of President Donald Trump,” said Vice President, Mike Pence.

That was the message Vice President Mike Pence offered to the American people during his speech on the 3rd night of the Republican National Convention.

“It’s just all going so well for the Republican party and our president I feel. He is just hitting it out the ballpark,” said Michigan Delegate, Kathy Berden.

Wednesday night, the Vice President spoke of the protests taking place all across the country- But he did not directly address the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha Wisconsin or the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked the protests.

Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

“There is a lot on the line for our country. People are worried about the disruptions, the riots we see going across our nation and our cities that are mainly Democratic run are having these problems and I think that’s what’s important to people. The important things is the economy and law and order,”she said.

On this final night of the convention-- it’s now the President’s turn to make his case for 4 more years of his Administration.

“America first, that’s what we want to hear, America first and the safety of our American citizens going forward because there has been a lot of disruptions the last couple of months and that’s not right. We need to come together as a nation, one people under God and I’m sure that’s going to be part of his speech,” Berden said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Elderly woman assaulted during break-in at Tuscola County home, police say

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He came in through a window, threatened the woman and assaulted her, police say.

State

Michigan officials decry robocall that dissuades mail voting

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the recording the caller claims to be with “Project 1599.”

News

Virtual learning advice from mid-Michigan parents

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Parents in mid-Michigan give advice on how to normalize virtual learning.

Crime

New Flint police chief ‘quite anxious and really ready’ to battle city’s crime

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
He's taking on an understaffed, overworked police department in the midst of a pandemic; but, Terence Green said he’s excited about the new challenge.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC, again changes guidance on Coronavirus testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC is walking back on guidelines issued Monday, that asymptomatic people don’t necessarily need a test- even if they were exposed to an infected person.

State

16,000 Michigan college, trade school students qualify for new food assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Nearly 16,000 students taking part in the Perkins Postsecondary Career and Technical Education Program are now eligible for federal SNAP benefits.

State

Michigan corrections officers: Prisons director needs to go

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of the Michigan Corrections Organization cites poor staffing, excessive vacancies, mandatory overtime, a lack of personal protection and other issues.

Coronavirus

6 free coronavirus testing clinics planned in Michigan this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
This week’s locations include one site in the Upper Peninsula, three in Lake Michigan shoreline communities, one in Ypsilanti and the West Branch location.

News

Saginaw bans smoking of any kind in all city parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Saginaw’s smoking ban is designed to encourage health behavior, reduce expose to secondhand smoke and reduce fire hazards in its parks.

News

University of Michigan-Flint welcomes students back to residence halls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Students we caught up with Thursday said they’re excited for the new semester to begin.