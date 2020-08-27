Michigan National Guard deployed to Wisconsin during protests

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two units from the Michigan National Guard are being deployed to Wisconsin for help during protests happening there.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers requested assistance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who invoked the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to send Michigan soldiers out of state. She did not announce how many soldiers are heading out of state or where they will serve in Wisconsin.

The soldiers will serve under state authority and Whitmer can call them back to Michigan at any time.

“Michigan’s dedicated National Guardsmen and women have played a vital role to keep Michiganders safe in recent months during the pandemic, and they were a key factor in ensuring peaceful protests in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor earlier this summer,” Whitmer said.

Evers called up the Wisconsin National Guard this week during protests over the police-involved shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, which is roughly halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee.

“I am confident that our guardsmen and women will work hard to keep our neighbors in Wisconsin safe while working to protect their First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly,” Whitmer said.

Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said members of the National Guard are trained and equipped to help protect citizens in Wisconsin and maintain their right to protest peacefully.

