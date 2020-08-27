Mid-Michigan and Metro Detroit upgraded to high risk of coronavirus spread

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All of Mid-Michigan and the Metro Detroit area have been upgraded to the second-highest risk level for coronavirus spread as the number of new cases remains over 700 statewide.

The Detroit and Saginaw regions on the MI Safe Start map both are listed as high risk for coronavirus spreading. However, both regions remain at Phase 4 of the MI State Start plan, so no additional social restrictions are in place with the change in risk level.

The Detroit region is seeing 54 new cases of the illness per million residents each day. Counties south of Genesee and Lapeer counties are seeing the fastest growth in coronavirus numbers. Monroe County has the highest at 86 new cases per million residents every day.

The Saginaw region is seeing 45 new cases per million residents daily on average. The most heavily populated counties of Bay, Midland and Saginaw are seeing the fast increases in coronavirus numbers. Saginaw County has the highest in the region with 77 new cases per million residents daily on average.

Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 700 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus for the sixth straight day. The 758 confirmed cases reported Thursday increase the statewide total of 99,958.

State health officials reported 16 more deaths attributed to coronavirus, all but one of which came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The deaths reported Thursday increase the statewide total to 6,440.

Coronavirus testing in Michigan dropped back from a near record high on Tuesday to just over 30,000 on Wednesday. The statewide percentage of positive tests increased to 3.58% based on fewer tests completed.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses dropped more than 10% on Thursday to 611, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

Of those, 85 were on ventilators and 164 were being treated in an intensive care unit. Both of those figures also decreased about 10% on Thursday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 3,185 cases and 278 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Saginaw, 2,304 cases, 127 deaths and 1,283 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Arenac, 46 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 708 cases, 41 deaths and 530 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases, one death and five recoveries.

Clare, 88 cases, three deaths and 46 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 68 cases, two deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 164 cases and 15 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 168 cases, four deaths and 113 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 117 cases, 11 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 363 cases, nine deaths and 151 recoveries, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Lapeer, 438 cases, 34 deaths and 267 recoveries, which is no change.

Midland, 313 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 43 cases, four deaths and 33 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 16 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 59 cases, three deaths and 35 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 118 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 383 cases, 28 deaths and 297 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and 15 recoveries.

Tuscola, 386 cases, 29 deaths and 243 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.