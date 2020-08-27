Advertisement

Midland senior facility, 10 others warned about $900 coronavirus fees

Michigan AG Nessel speaks during Tuesday's press conference.(Tyler Markle)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A senior citizen home in Midland and 10 others around Michigan received a warning from the Attorney General’s Office over $900 coronavirus fees charged to residents.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office received nearly 40 complaints about the fees, which she believes are in violation of Michigan consumer protection laws. Each of the facilities and their parent company -- CSIG Holding Co. -- received a cease and desist letter Thursday.

The company and its facility management subsidiary, Senior Village Management LLC, operates Independence Village homes in Brighton, Petoskey, Plymouth, Portage, Oxford, Midland, Grand Ledge, White Lake, Rockford, Chesterfield and Saline -- along with several locations out of state.

Nessel said the facilities have 10 days to respond or face a formal investigation. They also need to refund the $900 fees to residents agree not to violate consumer protection laws again.

“This pandemic has caused financial strain for many people and businesses in Michigan, but that does not provide companies with the right to impose unauthorized costs on their customers and clients – especially those in our senior communities and others who are already living on a fixed income,” Nessel said.

Officials from her office spoke with a senior manager of the senior citizen home company, who said the $900 fee was charged one time to offset the increased costs of providing services during the coronavirus pandemic. Some residents who complained to facility managers about the fee were told they don’t actually have to pay it, Nessel said.

She said the fees are not included in the residents’ leases and violate the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

