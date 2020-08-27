Advertisement

Navigating child care options as students head back to school

The state has an online database of licensed providers
By Matt Barbour
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJRT) - As more school districts are going online, many working parents are not only trying to figure out what the school day will look like, but also what before and after school child care options will be.

Some schools will still be offering after-school programs with safety measures in place.

As far as child care options, the state has an online database for anyone to search for licensed child care programs anywhere in the state. It is called ‘Great Start to Quality.’

Great Start to Quality is part of the Michigan Department of Education and is funded by a federal Child Care Development Block Grant.

You can go to the agency’s website, create a profile, and start searching for those licensed providers. To access the page, click here.

ABC12 News has also a compiled an online list of open child care and daycare centers under the ‘Back to School’ tab on our website.

If you run a center, click here to fill out a form to be added to the list.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases linked to Central Michigan University top 100 since classes start

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department says there are 98 confirmed and eight probable cases of the illness related to the return of students to the Mount Pleasant area.

Back To School

Districts work to ensure students get meals in new digital school year

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Matt Barbour
Many students rely on school for meals

Back To School

Clinical therapist offers tips on talking to children about coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
As children head back to school, there are many questions lingering about what it might look like and it’s important to have a conversation about what to expect.

Back To School

Fenton Area Public Schools kicks off school year with all classes online

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Fenton Area Public Schools officially welcomed students back for the first day of school, which is completely online at least to start the school year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Midland public schools to start school year in-person and virtual

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
All being done with knowledge that circumstances could change at anytime.

Back To School

Supporting special needs students during virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
|
By Matt Barbour
One district is shuffling staff to give one-on-one attention to special needs students

Home

It’s move in day for students at Saginaw Valley State University

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

Back To School

Bridgeport-Spaulding superintendent addresses virtual learning challenges

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Matt Barbour
District says online learning will be the same as in-person

Back To School

Health officials encourage children to stay on a vaccine schedule

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT
|
By Matt Barbour
They say with COVID-19, regular vaccinations can boost immunity

Back To School

Frankenmuth School District delays start of school year

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Frankenmuth School District announced Friday the school year has been delayed because of some COVID-19 related obstacles.