Navigating child care options as students head back to school

(WJRT) - As more school districts are going online, many working parents are not only trying to figure out what the school day will look like, but also what before and after school child care options will be.

Some schools will still be offering after-school programs with safety measures in place.

As far as child care options, the state has an online database for anyone to search for licensed child care programs anywhere in the state. It is called ‘Great Start to Quality.’

Great Start to Quality is part of the Michigan Department of Education and is funded by a federal Child Care Development Block Grant.

You can go to the agency’s website, create a profile, and start searching for those licensed providers. To access the page, click here.

ABC12 News has also a compiled an online list of open child care and daycare centers under the ‘Back to School’ tab on our website.

If you run a center, click here to fill out a form to be added to the list.

