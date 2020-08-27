Advertisement

New Flint police chief ‘quite anxious and really ready’ to battle city’s crime

He’s taking on an understaffed, overworked police department in the midst of a pandemic; but, Terence Green said he’s excited about the new challenge.
Terence Green will officially take the oath of office in one week.
Terence Green will officially take the oath of office in one week.(Ann Pierret /WJRT)
By Ann Pierret
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/27/2020) - “I’m feeling quite anxious and really ready to get to work,” incoming Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

He’s taking on an understaffed, overworked police department in the midst of a pandemic, but said he’s excited about the new challenge.

Terence Green will officially be sworn in as Flint’s police chief in one week.

He leaves Mt. Morris Township after six years as their first black police chief. With many of their crimes overlapping with Flint and being from the City, he said he has a leg up on the new role.

“It’s gonna be a lot of hard work, teamwork,” Green said.

The Mayor named him Flint’s newest police chief two weeks ago. Flint’s City Council approved the appointment at the following meeting.

With more than 28 years in law enforcement, Green calls the top cop job the “pinnacle” of his career.

“I’ve never been a person to back away from challenges. I think it’s gonna be exciting. And, I take pride in making a difference,” Green explained.

That passion to help people is what pushed him into the career.

He’s already spoken with members of Flint’s command staff and acknowledges changes need to be made.

Green plans to focus on morale and lessening their workload; but to do that, he said he needs more officers.

The Mayor is working to hire 17 more officers in the coming months. Green hopes that will help make the department proactive rather than reactive, an effort to increase visibility. He believes that will not only lower crime, but also improve response times.

“They don’t even have the opportunity to thoroughly investigate the current crime that they’re investigating before they’re called out to another critical shooting or homicide,” Green explained. “A homicide investigation is very intense and very time consuming.”

Green said there’s a “lawlessness” in Flint right now. He’s tired of the daily shootings and the community being unwilling to provide information in an investigation.

“What really bothers me is to hear about innocent people getting caught in the crossfire of all this gun violence,” he added.

And, as for keeping the community informed on what’s happening in their neighborhoods, Green said that’s a priority, too.

“I’m a hands-on Chief, you’ll see me out in the field. I have an open door, I’m approachable,” he said. “It benefits the police department by being, you know, transparent, communicating and getting the story out there before letting the rumors take over for truth.”

Michael Veach is already sworn in as Mt. Morris Township’s Police Chief. Green said he’s been working with him over the last several days to make sure the transition is smooth.

Veach has spent his whole career with the department. He previously served as a lieutenant, which Green said is equivalent to an assistant chief.

