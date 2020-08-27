Oakland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of veteran deputy

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of a long-time deputy, who died unexpectedly last weekend.

Deputy Robert Johnson, who lived in Genesee County’s Atlas Township, died on Saturday. He was 63 years old.

Johnson began his law enforcement career with the Waterford Township Police Department, where worked as a DARE officer and detective before retiring in 2003. He then took a job with the sheriff’s office as a court deputy for 52-2 District Court in Independence Township.

Johnson was well known among Southeast Michigan law enforcement as a pursuit training officer. He taught many current and former police officers the finer points of how to drive during a pursuit.

“Deputy Johnson dedicated his life to protecting and serving the residents of Oakland County,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “He made an insurmountable impact on those he worked with and those he taught through his pursuit driving instruction. He was an asset to both Waterford and the Sheriff’s Office and today we honor his service to our community.”

