Advertisement

Owosso fitness center owner testifies about frustration of remaining closed

Brianna Carroll testified about the frustration of keeping the Fitness Coliseum in Owosso closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Brianna Carroll testified about the frustration of keeping the Fitness Coliseum in Owosso closed due to coronavirus restrictions.(source: State Rep. Ben Frederick)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The owner of Owosso’s Fitness Coliseum is barely surviving with virtual and outdoor classes while the indoor gym remains closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Brianna Carroll testified Wednesday before the Michigan Legislature Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic about her confusion over why her gym -- and most others like it around the state -- remain closed while other businesses have been allowed to reopen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders require indoor gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, movie theaters and ice skating rinks to remain closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. She has said her administration is looking into protocols that would allow those businesses to reopen, but timetable has been announced.

Gyms, fitness centers and other indoor businesses were allowed to reopen in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula earlier this summer. Those parts of Michigan moved to Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan while the rest of the state remains at Phase 4.

Gyms and fitness centers in the Lower Peninsula can reopen for outdoor and online activities, but Carroll is concerned the upcoming fall weather will make outdoor classes impractical. She told the committee about a drop in membership and revenue at Fitness Coliseum.

“A lot of our frustration comes from the essential business debate versus safety,” Carroll said. “Why can you go to a bar and get a drink six feet from someone, but you can’t come to my gym where we can use the same precautions?”

Carroll, who testified before the committee with an invitation from State Rep. Ben Frederick, said gyms can operate safely indoors if given the chance.

“We can sanitize. We can keep people distanced. We can cap class sizes when we run classes,” she said. “We have the ability to do those same things as other places to keep people safe and the fact that we haven’t been given the opportunity to do that is hard.”

Frederick said the committee has heard similar frustrations from a number of small business owners and he noted that the types of businesses that remain closed in Michigan have been allowed to reopen in other states.

“People have poured their lives into these operations,” he said. “It’s very demoralizing to make them wait months – five or six months and counting in some cases – with uncertainty as to when or if they’ll be able to safely open their doors again or what they need to do to see that process through.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

Coronavirus

More than 1 million Americans file for unemployment, again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

Health

Music therapy providing some calm during COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Learn how the power of music may help calm the stresses of COVID-19.

National

CDC changes COVID testing guidelines after pressure

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Dr. Fauci says he's concerned about the interpretation of the updated recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern.

Latest News

National Politics

Idaho wraps up chaotic special session; Bundy arrested again

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers approved and sent to the governor legislation intended to shield businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19, which Bundy and others were protesting against.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

State

Justice Department asks for info about COVID-19 in Michigan nursing homes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials want to find out if state orders requiring the admission of positive COVID-19 patients to nursing homes can be linked to the death of any residents.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases linked to Central Michigan University top 100 since classes start

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department says there are 98 confirmed and eight probable cases of the illness related to the return of students to the Mount Pleasant area.

Coronavirus

New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion

Updated: 21 hours ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.

News

Number of new Michigan coronavirus cases continues slight drop, nears 100,000 milestone

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 761 new cases of the illness and seven deaths Wednesday.