Owosso fitness center owner testifies about frustration of remaining closed

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The owner of Owosso’s Fitness Coliseum is barely surviving with virtual and outdoor classes while the indoor gym remains closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Brianna Carroll testified Wednesday before the Michigan Legislature Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic about her confusion over why her gym -- and most others like it around the state -- remain closed while other businesses have been allowed to reopen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders require indoor gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, movie theaters and ice skating rinks to remain closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. She has said her administration is looking into protocols that would allow those businesses to reopen, but timetable has been announced.

Gyms, fitness centers and other indoor businesses were allowed to reopen in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula earlier this summer. Those parts of Michigan moved to Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan while the rest of the state remains at Phase 4.

Gyms and fitness centers in the Lower Peninsula can reopen for outdoor and online activities, but Carroll is concerned the upcoming fall weather will make outdoor classes impractical. She told the committee about a drop in membership and revenue at Fitness Coliseum.

“A lot of our frustration comes from the essential business debate versus safety,” Carroll said. “Why can you go to a bar and get a drink six feet from someone, but you can’t come to my gym where we can use the same precautions?”

Carroll, who testified before the committee with an invitation from State Rep. Ben Frederick, said gyms can operate safely indoors if given the chance.

“We can sanitize. We can keep people distanced. We can cap class sizes when we run classes,” she said. “We have the ability to do those same things as other places to keep people safe and the fact that we haven’t been given the opportunity to do that is hard.”

Frederick said the committee has heard similar frustrations from a number of small business owners and he noted that the types of businesses that remain closed in Michigan have been allowed to reopen in other states.

“People have poured their lives into these operations,” he said. “It’s very demoralizing to make them wait months – five or six months and counting in some cases – with uncertainty as to when or if they’ll be able to safely open their doors again or what they need to do to see that process through.”

