Saginaw bans smoking of any kind in all city parks

Police can issue a ticket to violators costing $50
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Smoking of any type will be banned in all Saginaw city parks beginning on Sept. 3.

The Saginaw City Council passed the smoking ban this week. It outlaws smoking cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, pipes and marijuana in city-owned parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, athletic facilities and the community center.

The city says 1,500 municipal park systems nationwide are smoke free. Saginaw’s smoking ban is designed to encourage health behavior, reduce expose to secondhand smoke and reduce fire hazards in its parks.

City officials also hope the smoking ban reduces or eliminates litter of cigarette butts and other tobacco-related waste.

“By adopting this ordinance, Saginaw is helping reduce the rate of tobacco use in the community and is demonstrating that our parks are where people go to improve their fitness and enjoy nature,” Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc said.

Signage announcing the smoking ban will be placed in all parks. The Saginaw Police Department will be in charge of enforcing the ban. Violations are subject to a municipal civil infraction, which carries up to a $50 fine.

