Saginaw woman upset over prison system’s handing of COVID-19 crisis

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a hotspot for the coronavirus and a Saginaw woman says the prison system is putting her husband, and others at grave risk.

About half of the inmates at the Muskegon Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Saginaw woman believes its because prison officials there are mismanaging the crisis.

Cangela Johnson says her husband tested negative twice for the coronavirus, then he was moved to a part of the prison where there were confirmed cases.

“The unit he was in was a safe unit, there were not a lot of positive inmates,” says Cangela Johnson.

She is talking about her husband, Derrick, who is serving a life prison sentence for murder at the Muskegon Correctional Facility. Her husband was recently moved within the prison.

“They shipped him to a different unit, where prisoners running amuck, they are positive for COVID, they are not social distancing, they are not wearing masks,” her husband has told her.

After two earlier negative tests, Johnson tested positive in his new unit this week. His wife says he has lost his sense of taste and smell, a symptom of COVID-19. The Muskegon prison has been one of the worst hit in the state, with 810 positive tests. Johnson believes inmates are lying about symptoms, to avoid going into isolation.

“They don’t want to be moved to a different unit, they want to stay where they are at,” she says.

The Muskegon prison is where 69-year-old Michael Thompson was infected with the virus. State and local officials are lobbying for the Genesee County man to be released after serving 24 years of a sentence that some now agree is too harsh. When compared to two mid-Michigan prisons, the number of cases in Muskegon is startling. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections website, Saginaw has just four positive inmate tests, St. Louis hasn’t had one. Cangela Johnson believes Muskegon should have one fewer positive case.

“I’m upset, because where he was at he had no chance of catching COVID, and now since they moved him, he has caught it, and I’m upset,” she says.

Corrections officers have tested positive for the virus as well, and today the union representing those officers is calling for the removal of Heidi Washington, the head of department of corrections, in part for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

We could not reach the MDOC for comment, but on its website, it says a number of safety practices and protocols have been put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

