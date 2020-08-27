Seniors hopeful university continues in-person learning as cases continue to rise

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Class has only been in session a little over a week at Central Michigan University. Since then, COVID-19 is spreading on campus, topping 100 cases on Wednesday.

Some seniors say they hope this doesn’t mean the end for in-person learning.

For seniors returning to Mount Pleasant for their last year of undergrad at CMU, there’s an understanding that it can be swept from under their feet very quickly.

They’re reminded of that harsh reality every single day.

“Every class that I have had has had a professor that says, ‘This may be the last time that we see you this semester,’ so it’s sad knowing every time I go to class, this might be my last time for the semester. I really hope that’s not the case,” Tegan Ferguson said.

Ferguson is a senior at Central Michigan University. She says she anticipated seeing the coronavirus spread throughout campus as some students are attending large parties and not following the emergency order limiting the size of gatherings

Her roommate, who is also a senior, agrees.

“I wish that it wasn’t growing so fast just because I want to keep in-person classes, and I still want to stay in Mount Pleasant, but I’m not surprised. I’m just wondering at what point are students are students going to realize that they need to stop hanging out in large groups,” Anna Meyers said.

That, however, isn’t the end of it.

“I wonder at what point the faculty has to decide that they’re going to close the University,” Meyers continued.

Meyers and Ferguson both say they prefer in-person learning where there are safety protocols in place like limited capacity, sufficient space, and plenty of sanitizer. They say they learn better face-to-face where they can ask questions and focus easily.

“My hope moving forward is that we can stay in person and that people actually listen to what they’re being told to do, not partying on the weekends, and being safe, so we can all learn efficiently,” Ferguson said.

The university is continuing with in-person classes, and students like Ferguson and Meyers hope it stays that way.

