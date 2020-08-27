Advertisement

Seniors hopeful university continues in-person learning as cases continue to rise

Class has only been in session a little over a week at Central Michigan University. Since then, COVID-19 is spreading on campus, topping 100 cases on Wednesday. Some students say they hope this doesn't mean the end for in-person learning.
CMU seniors hopeful university continues in-person learning as coronavirus cases rise
CMU seniors hopeful university continues in-person learning as coronavirus cases rise(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Class has only been in session a little over a week at Central Michigan University. Since then, COVID-19 is spreading on campus, topping 100 cases on Wednesday.

Some seniors say they hope this doesn’t mean the end for in-person learning.

For seniors returning to Mount Pleasant for their last year of undergrad at CMU, there’s an understanding that it can be swept from under their feet very quickly.

They’re reminded of that harsh reality every single day.

“Every class that I have had has had a professor that says, ‘This may be the last time that we see you this semester,’ so it’s sad knowing every time I go to class, this might be my last time for the semester. I really hope that’s not the case,” Tegan Ferguson said.

Ferguson is a senior at Central Michigan University. She says she anticipated seeing the coronavirus spread throughout campus as some students are attending large parties and not following the emergency order limiting the size of gatherings

Her roommate, who is also a senior, agrees.

“I wish that it wasn’t growing so fast just because I want to keep in-person classes, and I still want to stay in Mount Pleasant, but I’m not surprised. I’m just wondering at what point are students are students going to realize that they need to stop hanging out in large groups,” Anna Meyers said.

That, however, isn’t the end of it.

“I wonder at what point the faculty has to decide that they’re going to close the University,” Meyers continued.

Meyers and Ferguson both say they prefer in-person learning where there are safety protocols in place like limited capacity, sufficient space, and plenty of sanitizer. They say they learn better face-to-face where they can ask questions and focus easily.

“My hope moving forward is that we can stay in person and that people actually listen to what they’re being told to do, not partying on the weekends, and being safe, so we can all learn efficiently,” Ferguson said.

The university is continuing with in-person classes, and students like Ferguson and Meyers hope it stays that way.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Goodrich, Powers shine at Corunna Baby Bird Invite

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Martian girls and Charger boys win at early season cross country meet in Corunna.

Sports

Flushing may be young in experience, but has the talent to do big things this season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Raiders lost five starters to graduation, but return a core group that's mixed with some big time young talent.

Community

Former Lions quarterback teams up with Genesee County sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the county is approaching last year’s total already in 2020 with four months of the year to go.

News

Former Lions quarterback Eric Hipple joins sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Artist painting mural near Rube's Bar & Grill after deadly shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago

State

Justice Department asks for info about COVID-19 in Michigan nursing homes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials want to find out if state orders requiring the admission of positive COVID-19 patients to nursing homes can be linked to the death of any residents.

Crime

Detective: 26-year-old sex trafficked special needs woman in Genesee County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
What started as a dating relationship quickly turned to a violent situation, with Macala Vliet selling the woman for sex and abusing her if she tried to leave.

Crime

Mother sentenced to prison for allegedly using shock collar on step-daughter

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Richfield Township woman will serve time behind bars after she allegedly punished her 12-year-old step-daughter with a dog’s shock collar and a hammer.

Local

Dr. Mona pushes for continuation of Flint Registry, connecting community to resources

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Federal leaders stopped in Flint Wednesday to share what's being done to sustain the Flint Registry, a critical resource.

Local

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources. The organization is expecting to see increase of service because of USDA ending food program waivers for students