Advertisement

Study: Google searches for anxiety symptoms are up during pandemic

Anxiety searches in Google are at record levels
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From COVID-19 to job insecurity to social distancing to protests against racial inequality, 2020 hasn’t been easy.

“All those things, I think, are waves of pandemics that are increasingly building upon one another,” according to Dr. K. Luan Phan, who heads the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

He’s not surprised by the results of a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that shows Google searches for anxiety symptoms between mid-March and mid-May were the highest they’ve been in the search engine’s history.

Acute anxiety symptoms can include:

  • Racing heart
  • Sweaty palms
  • Upset stomach
  • Trouble breathing
  • Chest pain
  • Dizziness
  • Headache

If you’re feeling symptoms of a panic attack, Phan says to take deep breaths.

You can reduce anxiety by knowing your triggers so you can plan for them. He says it’s important to have a sense of control.

Phan also suggests thinking more positively, rather than focusing on the negative.

“Begin to try to talk yourself out of this sense of doom that you are not going to die that the symptoms will pass,” he says.

Experts also say it’s important not to turn to bad habits while dealing with anxiety – like increased alcohol and drug use – which he says can lead to even more anxiety.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Elderly woman assaulted during break-in at Tuscola County home, police say

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He came in through a window, threatened the woman and assaulted her, police say.

State

Michigan officials decry robocall that dissuades mail voting

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the recording the caller claims to be with “Project 1599.”

National

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

News

Virtual learning advice from mid-Michigan parents

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Parents in mid-Michigan give advice on how to normalize virtual learning.

Crime

New Flint police chief ‘quite anxious and really ready’ to battle city’s crime

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
He's taking on an understaffed, overworked police department in the midst of a pandemic; but, Terence Green said he’s excited about the new challenge.

Latest News

News

Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at RNC

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

Coronavirus

CDC, again changes guidance on Coronavirus testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC is walking back on guidelines issued Monday, that asymptomatic people don’t necessarily need a test- even if they were exposed to an infected person.