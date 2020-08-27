Advertisement

University of Michigan-Flint welcomes students back to residence halls

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It is officially move in day for University of Michigan- Flint students. As you can imagine there is a lot of excitement and maybe some move in jitters, but students we caught up with Thursday said they’re excited for the new semester to begin.

“I sat in this line in my car for almost an hour because they’re trying to do everything 1 by 1 which is good,” said sophomore Emma Townsend.

Townsend is excited to start the school year even though it will be a little different with classes mostly online.

“I would really like to move in and I’m sure a lot of other people would so in order for that to be possible, we have to follow these guidelines and follow protocol,” she said.

For instance, Emma and every student moving in must get tested for COVID-19. Masks also must be worn inside the building and students must fill out a health assessment and do temperature screenings.

“It’s just going to be a lot different. I really like in school like the in-person classes but there’s not going to be much of that which is upsetting, but it’s alright,” said sophomore Madison Wabindato.

The threat of COVID-19 does add a layer of unneeded stress, but students are looking at the glass half full, and not empty.

“I’m really looking forward to my independence,” Townsend said.

“My sign language class actually,” Wabindato said.

