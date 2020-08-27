Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence visiting Michigan after Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in southern Wisconsin
Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in southern Wisconsin(CBS Newspath)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to both Minnesota and Michigan on Friday.

In Duluth, Minn., the vice president plans to deliver remarks at a Workers for Trump event. That same day, Pence will travel to Traverse City, where he will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s record.

Later that evening, the vice president will return to Washington, D.C.

The marathon campaign day comes immediately following the four-day Republican National Convention based in Charlotte, N.C., and as the Nov. 3 election draws closer.

Pence formally accepted the Republican Party’s renomination for vice president Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to accept the presidential renomination Thursday evening.

