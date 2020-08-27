Vice President Mike Pence visiting Michigan after Republican National Convention

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to both Minnesota and Michigan on Friday.

In Duluth, Minn., the vice president plans to deliver remarks at a Workers for Trump event. That same day, Pence will travel to Traverse City, where he will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s record.

Later that evening, the vice president will return to Washington, D.C.

The marathon campaign day comes immediately following the four-day Republican National Convention based in Charlotte, N.C., and as the Nov. 3 election draws closer.

Pence formally accepted the Republican Party’s renomination for vice president Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to accept the presidential renomination Thursday evening.

