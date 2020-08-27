Virtual learning advice from mid-Michigan parents

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - (08/27/2020)

Remote learning will be the “new normal” for many families this fall.

But what will it look like? It’s a conversation happening in many households right now.

“If we didn’t have structure, I think it’d be just mayhem,” said Tiffany Dewley, Grand Blanc High School parent.

Structure, it’s a common theme for the parents to implement in order to keep their students on track.

“I’m going to be getting them up early, just as if they were in school. I’m giving them a little bit of leeway, they’re getting up about 7:30, and hopefully their work will be done close to 2,” said Dewley.

Tiffany Dewley has twins at Grand Blanc High School starting their junior year. They suggest having a dedicated workspace and keeping a tight schedule to mimic what a day in school is usually like.

“I had a hard time staying focused so I’m making a schedule that way I stay organized and I’m making a workspace in my bedroom that way I have a place that’s organized to work because that really helps me,” said Rylie Dewley.

Rylie said she plans on taking small breaks every 15 minutes to remain motivated like practicing twirling her baton or stocking their little free library.

Some parents are also going to make sure kids take a break from virtual learning and also include a recess.

Alexander Masters, parent of two Springview Elementary School students in Flushing said, “We’ll be working with them to come up with a schedule that is reflected what they typically would have experienced in school, so that they have recess or the workout times or maybe music class to a certain degree.”

For this family in Flushing, they are teaming up with other neighborhood kids to have recess and hands on experiments so kids can continue to socialize.

“In addition, we’ve also repurposed their bedrooms. They have whiteboards and soon to have desks and chairs in there as well,” said Masters.

For second grader Emma Bauder, who goes to Brendel Elementary school, she plans on packing her lunch every day just like she would going to school and her mom is staying optimistic things could return to normal.

“I think you still need to have some flexibility and know that you know what happened last week is not going to be exactly the same from week to week, and being able to pivot at any point,” said Jennie Bauder.

The school year brings a lot of uncertainty but these parents say having structure, a designated work space, and time to play will make virtual learning easier.

