Warm & muggy with scattered rain today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Underneath a warm front this morning, we’re starting off the day in the mid 70s with muggy conditions. It’ll be humid through the day with highs in the mid 80s to 90 degrees – feeling like the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the WSW at 15-20mph, gusting into the mid 20s. After starting with sunshine, a cold front moving through will bring scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms could be strong with gusty winds being our main threat.

You’ll want to stay weather aware today but also tomorrow as we could have a few stronger storms on Friday.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s north and inland, elsewhere low to mid 60s. We’ll see scattered showers and storms possible closer to the I-69 corridor but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms continue on and off tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s!

70s then stick around for the weekend and into next week! After a few showers Saturday morning we’ll finish the day with some sun and have mostly sunny skies Sunday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

