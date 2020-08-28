Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Help available for students and parents understanding virtual learning tools

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Creating a good learning environment can also be a game changer when it comes to virtual learning.

News

Persons of the Week: High school sports officials

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Remembering Corunna native and Army PFC Shane Cantu

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Good Kids: Donation to Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Bishop International Airport police get new technology to watch for ill passengers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Technology help for students and parents navigating virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago

Back To School

86% of Michigan schools offering in-person classes this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
At least 86% of Michigan public and charter schools are offering the option of in-person classes to start the new school year this fall.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Coronavirus

Montrose mayor offers help during uptick in coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Five more cases reported in the community Thursday makes 13 in a week after no new cases were reported there for a while.

Coronavirus

Whitmer extends nursing home and long-term care orders through September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Restrictions and orders for nursing home and congregate care facilities in Michigan will continue for another month.