Advertisement

28 more cases confirmed in Central Michigan University coronavirus outbreak

Central Michigan University
Central Michigan University(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of confirmed and possible coronavirus cases linked to Central Michigan University has increased by 28 more as of Friday morning.

The Central Michigan District Health Department says there are 126 confirmed and eight probable cases of the illness linked to the return of students to the Mount Pleasant area. That includes current students, recent students and others who got the illness from returning students.

The health department last reported 106 confirmed and possible coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Another update is expected Monday morning.

The health department issued stricter gathering limits on Monday to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Only 25 or fewer people are allowed at outdoor gatherings in the city of Mount Pleasant and neighboring Union Township until further notice.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people who aren’t part of the same household statewide.

The university is continuing with in-person classes and hasn’t changed its stance since the on-campus coronavirus outbreak started. Administrators last provided a coronavirus update on Monday, when 54 cases of the illness involving current students and staff were reported from Aug. 17 to 23.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay Metro Transit shut down for over 2 weeks due to positive coronavirus test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The shutdown started Friday and will last until Sept. 14.

Coronavirus

Alma College reports four confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Alma College reported four confirmed coronavirus cases. It said Friday the total testing population was the approximately 1,700 students, faculty, staff, and contract workers who were on campus.

Coronavirus

Michigan offering $25 million in grants for personal protective equipment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The application deadline is Sept. 8.

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Coronavirus

CDC, again changes guidance on Coronavirus testing

Updated: 21 hours ago
The CDC is walking back on guidelines issued Monday, that asymptomatic people don’t necessarily need a test- even if they were exposed to an infected person.

Coronavirus

6 free coronavirus testing clinics planned in Michigan this week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
This week’s locations include one site in the Upper Peninsula, three in Lake Michigan shoreline communities, one in Ypsilanti and the West Branch location.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.