86% of Michigan schools offering in-person classes this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - At least 86% of Michigan public and charter schools are offering the option of in-person classes to start the new school year this fall.

A study of 823 school systems by Michigan State University shows 59% will offering the option of in-person classes five days per week while an additional 27% are offering in-person classes at least two or three days per week. The results cover 99% of public and charter schools statewide.

Researchers worked with the Michigan Department of Education to analyze the results.

“It is critical that our students and staff mask up. With masks and other careful mitigation strategies, many children will have the opportunity to learn in person at the beginning of this school year,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice.

Public and charter schools are bound by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Schools Roadmap, which outlines a variety of health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Requirements and recommendations include wearing face coverings and enhanced cleaning practices.

Whitmer is allowing in-person classes for regions in Phase 4 or higher of the MI Safe Start plan, which currently includes all of Michigan. However, schools must have contingency plans in place for fully remote learning if their region drops back to Phase 3.

“In phases 4 and 5, local districts must craft and implement plans that best serve the needs of their individual communities,” Rice said. “Every district, every public school academy, is unique.”

Katharine Strunk, a professor of education policy and economics at Michigan State University, said results show schools in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula are the most likely to offer fully in-person education. Those regions are at Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan.

Over one-quarter of schools near Lansing are beginning the year with fully virtual learning while schools around Detroit are twice as likely as the rest of the state to offer a hybrid learning model with virtual and in-person instruction.

Rice pointed out schools offering limited or no in-person classes can still provide instruction for small groups of children with special needs, English language learners, reading students and others who struggle with virtual learning.

“We must do what we can, where and when we can, to meet the needs of our most educationally vulnerable students,” Rice said. “These young people require our special reflection and attention.”

