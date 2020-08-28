Advertisement

Alma College reports four confirmed coronavirus cases

Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Alma College reported four confirmed coronavirus cases.

It said Friday the total testing population was the approximately 1,700 students, faculty, staff, and contract workers who were on campus.

According to the college, there were 1,755 asymptomatic tests. It defined it as ’broad testing of the campus population to determine point-in-time data, unrelated to whether someone is symptomatic.’

Alma College said it had zero symptomatic tests. It defined it as ’a test administered because an individual shows symptoms of COVID-19 or has had a direct exposure to someone with COVID-19.’

The school said it was committed to transparency in providing information on testing and cases of COVID-19 within the campus community.

Click here to see the most recent dashboard data.

