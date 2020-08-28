Advertisement

Bay City police looking for suspect after armed robbery at 7-Eleven

Bay City Department of Public Safety
Bay City Department of Public Safety(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a male suspect who stole cash and cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in Bay City early Friday.

Around 1:20 a.m., the man walked into the convenience store at 1510 Kosciuszko Ave. armed with a handgun, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety. The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money and two packs of cigarettes.

Police searched the area but could not locate the suspect. He was described as a male in his early 20s about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers and a black face mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

