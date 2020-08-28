Bay Metro Transit shut down for over 2 weeks due to positive coronavirus test

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The entire Bay Metro Transit system has been shut down for over two weeks after employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The shutdown started Friday and will last until Sept. 14.

General Manager Eric Sprague said the likelihood of further coronavirus transmission among other Bay Metro Transit employees and passengers is low. The total shutdown is part of “extreme caution,” however.

“This shutdown will allow for employees to take care of themselves should they become symptomatic, allow for testing, and to allow for a professional remediation company to disinfect all facilities and vehicles,” Sprague said.

Bay Metro Transit provides public transportation to Bay County.

