Big 3, UAW stick to stricter COVID-19 testing protocols despite CDC’s relaxed guidance

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The big 3 and the UAW are sticking to their COVID-19 testing protocols, despite the CDC’s revised and relaxed guidance that was announced earlier this week, according to UAW officials.

“Let’s get a handle on this thing, let’s get the right precautions in place, and we did that with huge success. The instances we have in our work sights today are all mostly traced to outside activities,” said Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D Director.

Dawes said worker’s health and safety is number one, and that any relaxed change in protocols could mean trouble down the road.

“This is not the time to let our guard down, we’re going to continue to do the right thing and protect our members and their families, but that’s okay. If they’re mad at me, at least they’re here to be mad,” Dawes said.

The revised guidelines said that workers who are asymptomatic and have possibly been exposed to another worker who tested positive, do not necessarily need a test.

But the big 3 and the UAW will continue what’s working for them -- which is requiring testing and quarantining of someone who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

“Our members are holding their own, they’re adhering to the guidelines we put in place, I can’t be any more proud of them than I am. "

Dawes said there have been a handful of cases here and there at some of the plants, but the cases were traced to outside the workplace.

“I hope that within a couple months, that things are different. But if they’re not, we’re going to continue to do what we do.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.