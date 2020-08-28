Advertisement

Flint man in critical condition after stabbing; person of interest arrested

The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One man was in critical condition and another under arrest after a stabbing in Flint on Thursday morning.

The stabbing was reported around 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Stockton Street. An ambulance rushed a 29-year-old man to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Flint Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man, who they deemed a person of interest, at the scene. Flint police detectives were still investigating the incident on Friday and no formal charges had been issued.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Flint police at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

