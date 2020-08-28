Advertisement

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for September

(WSAW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Aug. 28, 2020
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for September at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Produce expected to be available to families in September includes potatoes, hard squash, sweet corn, peppers, watermelon tomatoes, cheese and ground turkey.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. All workers at the distribution sites will be wearing protective equipment and Flint residents do not need to leave their vehicles to receive an allotment of food.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project in 2016.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

  • Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

  • Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

  • Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1417 N. Stephenson St.

  • Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

  • Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

