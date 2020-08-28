Good Kids: Carter’s donation to police K-9s
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association shared an image on Facebook of Carter, who has been running a lemonade and homemade craft stand to raise money for the organization.
He dropped off $136 that he made in support of police K-9s from the Saginaw area.
Carter even drew puppy paws on the envelope with the check for his donation.
