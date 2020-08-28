Advertisement

Good Kids: Carter’s donation to police K-9s

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association shared an image on Facebook of Carter, who has been running a lemonade and homemade craft stand to raise money for the organization.

He dropped off $136 that he made in support of police K-9s from the Saginaw area.

Carter even drew puppy paws on the envelope with the check for his donation.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Person Of The Week

Michigan high schools officials waiting anxiously for their seasons along with athletes

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
A 36-year officiating veteran at schools around Genesee County is finding a way to stay positive during uncertain times.

Crime

New Flint police chief ‘quite anxious and really ready’ to battle city’s crime

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
He's taking on an understaffed, overworked police department in the midst of a pandemic; but, Terence Green said he’s excited about the new challenge.

Community

Former Lions quarterback teams up with Genesee County sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the county is approaching last year’s total already in 2020 with four months of the year to go.

Community

Flint artist painting mural near Rube’s Bar & Grill to promote peace after deadly shooting

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Isiah Lattimore grew up in the neighborhood and says he wants to change the narrative of violence anyway he can.

Latest News

Crime

Detective: 26-year-old sex trafficked special needs woman in Genesee County

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
What started as a dating relationship quickly turned to a violent situation, with Macala Vliet selling the woman for sex and abusing her if she tried to leave.

Community

Serenity Assisted Living reopens 14 months after tragic fire

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
Serenity Assisted Living cuts the ribbon for their reopening

Crime

Family Dollar murder witnesses in tears describing the crime in court

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
One witness ran after the accused shooter, another called 9-1-1, the others administered CPR to the beloved Security Guard, "Duper" Munerlyn.

Back To The Bricks

Back to the Bricks Promo Tour canceled for 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Back to the Bricks has cancelled the 2020 Promo Tour scheduled for October 9th through the 13th due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Crossing the finish line, Crim CEO Gerry Myers retires

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By Angie Hendershot
During Gerry Myer's time as CEO of The Crim, instructors have come into classrooms and taught 5000 children in 13 schools mindfulness. They learn how to focus...breath...and detach their minds from the chaos around them. And, it's working.

Crim Festival Of Races

Crim bringing the community together one mile at a time

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Adrian Walker is a Flinstone and after graduating from Michigan State, he left the mitten and landed a job in Washington D.C. After he left, a little piece of home went with him motivating him to give back to the community that shaped who he is today.