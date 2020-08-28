Heavy rain and severe storm threat for Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely as we go through the day on Friday with some storms possibly being severe.

It’ll be a good day to pay attention to the weather as there is the chance for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms as we head throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (2 out of 5) for most of Mid-Michigan with lower severe chances north of Saginaw Bay. Thunderstorms are likely during the morning and then they will become a little more scattered during the afternoon hours. It will not rain all day today. The severe window will be greatest throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Right now, the largest threats will be from damaging winds and large hail but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well. As always, it is important that you stay weather aware throughout the day and have multiple ways to receive any watch/warning information. Thunderstorms are likely to carry over into Friday night before wrapping up Saturday morning.

Another concern throughout the day is the possibility of seeing heavy rain. There is a lot of moisture associated with this system so many of the storms that do develop will have heavy rain with them. Rainfall totals could exceed one inch in spots so localized flooding is possible.

A cold front is expected to slide through overnight and that will usher in some much drier and cooler air for Saturday. Our high temperatures will only be in the middle 70s on Saturday with some sunshine expected by afternoon. Even cooler weather for Sunday but it will be a very pleasant day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 70s.

Looking into next week, some warmer weather will arrive once again but rain chances will be holding off until midweek.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.