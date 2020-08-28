Advertisement

Heavy rain threat continues, strong storms also possible Friday afternoon

On Friday, Mid-Michigan will see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and through Saturday morning as a storm system moves through.
Severe threat on Friday, August 28.
Severe threat on Friday, August 28.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Friday, Mid-Michigan will see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and through Saturday morning as a storm system moves through the area. Some of the storms Friday afternoon could be strong to severe.

HEAVY RAIN THREAT

After many areas in Mid-Michigan saw 1-3 inches of rain early Friday, additional heavy rain could bring another 1-2 inches of rainfall to parts of Mid-Michigan. This rain could lead to flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and possibly over some roads.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Mid-Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather. That would be a two on a scale out of five, with a five being the highest severe weather risk. The greatest chance for severe weather will be southwest of the Tri-Cities region and towards the I-69 corridor. Right now, the largest threats are from strong, gusty winds to 60 mph and large hail. As noted above, thunderstorms could also bring some very heavy rain.

TIMING

Thunderstorms will be likely throughout the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Forecast models do show a bit of a break in the rain during the evening hours before more storms move through Friday night.

Heavy Rain Threat: All day.

Severe Threat: 2-8 p.m.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

After this system moves away, some much cooler and drier air will arrive. On Saturday, there could be a few lingering showers during the morning but conditions should gradually improve throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. On Sunday, more sunshine but even cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 70s, which will be 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Count on the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for continued updates on air, online, and on social media. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day and have ways to receive watch or warning information. You can always find the latest forecast by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heavy rain and severe storm threat for Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Showers and thunderstorms are likely as we go through the day on Friday with some storms possibly being severe.

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Occasional Rain & Thundershowers for Friday...

Forecast

JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Keep the Umbrella Handy...

Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Strong storms possible Thursday

Latest News

Forecast

Warm & muggy with scattered rain today

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Warm and muggy today with scattered showers and storms.

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
More Showers Possible Thursday Afternoon...

Forecast

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Some Showers may Return Thursday...

Forecast

Strong storms possible over the next couple of days

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Isolated strong storms are possible today, tomorrow, and Friday.

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Some Rain is on the Way...

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
Showers and Thundershowers for Wednesday...