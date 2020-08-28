Heavy rain threat continues, strong storms also possible Friday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Friday, Mid-Michigan will see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and through Saturday morning as a storm system moves through the area. Some of the storms Friday afternoon could be strong to severe.

HEAVY RAIN THREAT

After many areas in Mid-Michigan saw 1-3 inches of rain early Friday, additional heavy rain could bring another 1-2 inches of rainfall to parts of Mid-Michigan. This rain could lead to flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and possibly over some roads.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Mid-Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather. That would be a two on a scale out of five, with a five being the highest severe weather risk. The greatest chance for severe weather will be southwest of the Tri-Cities region and towards the I-69 corridor. Right now, the largest threats are from strong, gusty winds to 60 mph and large hail. As noted above, thunderstorms could also bring some very heavy rain.

TIMING

Thunderstorms will be likely throughout the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Forecast models do show a bit of a break in the rain during the evening hours before more storms move through Friday night.

Heavy Rain Threat: All day.

Severe Threat: 2-8 p.m.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

After this system moves away, some much cooler and drier air will arrive. On Saturday, there could be a few lingering showers during the morning but conditions should gradually improve throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. On Sunday, more sunshine but even cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 70s, which will be 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.

