Help available for students and parents understanding virtual learning tools

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As students begin transitioning to virtual learning, many families are struggling to adapt.

Mott Community College Education Professor Becky Garske said the next few months won’t be easy for anyone, but communication will be key in making the situation easier.

“Setting ground rules for your child is a must and making sure they know the expectations from both the teacher and parent can help them find their new rhythm of learning,” she said.

As a parent, having conversations with teachers about ways to support students without stepping into the teacher role can also help create the needed boundaries. As for students, it’s crucial to ask questions and not to be afraid to admit your struggling.

“They don’t want to necessarily admit that they don’t understand a concept, but that’s what were there for,” Garske said. “That’s what our job is for, and so to reach out to their teachers to ask for that additional support or can you explain this in a different way for me. Chances are the teacher will be able to do that.”

Garske added that it’s important to sit down as a family and plan out how to create the best work environment for every one with other children in the home and possibly parents working from home.

She said creating a good learning environment can also be a game changer when it comes to virtual learning. Here are her top 5 tips:

Set expectations for everyone in the home. Make sure students and any other children in the home know what they’re expected to accomplish every day.

Set up a learning station with headphones to try and minimize any distractions.

Keep other children and pets in a separate room during school and study hours.

If there are multiple students in one home, having carts or buckets with all of their supplies, water and small snacks can help limit the need to get up throughout the day.

Keep a daily schedule with breaks worked in to allow for better time management and more focused learning.

