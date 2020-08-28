Advertisement

High school football fans gathering at Michigan Capitol instead of stadiums

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thursday night would have been opening night for high school football games to kick off across Mid-Michigan.

Instead of packing stadiums under the lights, fans and players will gather at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing for a rally Friday evening.

Earlier this month, the Michigan High School Athletic Association determined football would be moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other high school sports are allowed to continue this fall, but competitions are on hold in most of the Lower Peninsula.

A Facebook group called Let Them Play Michigan plans to take their opinions to Lansing. The rally will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Capitol building rain or shine.

Organizers are asking those who come to wear a mask or face covering and their team colors. Signs are welcome if they show family friendly and non-political messages.

As of Friday, volleyball, girls swimming and diving and boys soccer teams are still in limbo as the MHSAA awaits clearance from state officials.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

