Licenses suspended for 2 medics involved in ‘dead’ woman found alive case

Two EMTs may also have their licenses suspended
A 20-year-old woman believed to have died was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan has suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who was declared dead was discovered alive at a funeral home.

Regulators are also taking steps to suspend the licenses of two emergency medical technicians who were at the scene in Southfield.

The crew was called to Timesha Beauchamp’s home Sunday. They tried to revive the 20-year-old but said they found no signs of life.

More than two hours later, Beauchamp was found breathing at a funeral home. She remains in critical condition at a hospital.

