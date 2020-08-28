Advertisement

Michigan delegate in attendance as President Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATE Mich. (WJRT) -(08/28/2020)- 1500 people watched from the White House lawn President Donald Trump accept the Republican Party’s nomination for President Thursday night.

Kathy Berden was one of them.

“About 40 rows away from where the president spoke,”said Michigan delegate, Kathy Berden.

Berden is the Michigan National Committeewoman for the Republican party in Michigan.

She said the GOP had the kind of convention she had hoped for.

“Over the last 4 nights we heard from the Heartland. Stories of the land of promise, the land of opportunity, heroes and greatness,” she said.

But the main event-- the President making his case for four more years in the White House.

“The things that he wants to keep doing for our country. He wants to have wonderful economic programs going forward. Less regulations on business, funding the police, he talked about that, and that is such a danger for our country which I really agree,” Berden said.

The final day of the convention was on the White House lawn in front of a crowd--without social distancing and few masks.

“Everybody was really comfortable because it was an outside venue, that was very important. When you have fresh air around, and people can move and everyone was provided, if they didn’t have a mask you were given one to put on,” she said.

Now that both conventions are over-- Berden is looking forward to election day.

“Looking forward to re-electing Donald Trump as our President. And I wish everybody on the campaign trail safe travels and the other side as well. And safe journeys for their families, but I feel the man I want to vote for is Donald J. Trump and four more years,” Berden said.

