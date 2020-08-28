Michigan flags lowered Saturday to honor fallen Detroit firefighter

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flags should be lowered to half-staff in Michigan on Saturday in honor of fallen Detroit Fire Department Sgt. Sivad Johnson.

Johnson, 49, died on Aug. 21 while trying to rescue three girls from drowning in the Detroit River near Belle Isle. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags lowered to coincide with his funeral on Saturday.

“Sergeant Sivad Johnson’s passing is a devastating loss for the Detroit Fire Department, the City of Detroit, and the entire state of Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Sgt. Sivad Johnson was an idol to everyone who had the pleasure to meet him and a hero in every aspect of this life. My thoughts and condolences are with his family as they lay him to rest.”

Johnson was a second generation firefighter in Detroit for 26 years and received the department’s Medal of Valor in 2017. He is survived by his two daughters, brother and father.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday.

