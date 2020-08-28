Advertisement

Michigan offering $25 million in grants for personal protective equipment

PPE in the office of the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce in Covington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Frontline companies in the health and human services fields can apply for a share of $25 million from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to purchase personal protective equipment.

The state has established a grant fund for medical facilities and health care providers to purchase up to a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The application deadline is Sept. 8.

The funding comes from Michigan’s share of the federal CARES Act.

“Our frontline workers put their lives on the line every day to save lives and protect us from COVID-19, and it’s crucial that we continue to ensure their access to personal protective equipment,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This grant program will put CARES Act dollars to use and help us protect our brave frontline workers, their patients, and their families from the spread of this virus.”

Facilities and companies eligible for the grants include long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, outpatient medical facilities, home health care providers, dental offices, pharmacies, EMS providers, funeral and mortuary services, long-term acute care hospitals and residential congregate facilities.

Grant awards of up to $250,000 will be made based on the number of client-facing workers at each facility. Click here to file an application by Sept. 8.

