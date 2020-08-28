Michigan passes 100,000 coronavirus cases milestone with 7th day above 700 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed a major milestone Friday with more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 700 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus for the seventh straight day. The 741 confirmed cases reported Thursday increase the statewide total of 100,699.

State health officials reported six more deaths attributed to coronavirus, which increase the statewide total to 6,446.

Coronavirus testing in Michigan increased slightly on Thursday to just over 33,000. The statewide percentage of positive tests fell slightly to 3.27%.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 3,198 cases and 278 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Saginaw, 2,333 cases, 127 deaths and 1,307 patients recovered, which is an increase of 29 cases and 24 recoveries.

Arenac, 47 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 720 cases, 41 deaths and 535 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases, one death and five recoveries.

Clare, 89 cases, three deaths and 46 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 68 cases, two deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 165 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 168 cases, four deaths and 124 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 recoveries.

Iosco, 117 cases, 11 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 394 cases, nine deaths and 151 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Lapeer, 443 cases, 34 deaths and 267 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Midland, 317 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Ogemaw, 43 cases, four deaths and 33 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 16 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 59 cases, three deaths and 35 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 118 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 391 cases, 28 deaths and 297 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases.

Tuscola, 394 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and 28 recoveries.

