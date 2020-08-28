Advertisement

Montrose mayor offers help during uptick in coronavirus cases

Call or send a message to Mayor Colleen Brown for a helping hand
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - An uptick of COVID-19 cases in the small Genesee County community of Montrose has the city’s mayor reaching out to lend a helping hand through social media.

Five more cases reported in the community Thursday makes 13 in a week after no new cases were reported there for a while.

In a post on Facebook, Montrose Mayor Colleen Brown is encouraging residents with positive COVID-19 tests to do the right thing and remain isolated. But she’s also offering to make deliveries or help in any way she or her office can.

Residents only have to call or send a message to Brown for a helping hand. Brown also is asking residents to reach out if they need testing assistance or anything else while hopefully making a “full and speedy recovery.”

