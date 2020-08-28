Ogemaw Heights cross country runner hit by car while running near high school

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A tragedy in Ogemaw County today.

A 2 car crash ends with a high school cross country runner getting hit.

It happened near the high school, not far from West Branch.

The student athlete was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with internal injuries.

The accident happened near Ogemaw Heights High School.

“The roadway was still dry, just cloudy,” says Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Gilbert.

It was about ten to nine in the morning when about twenty Ogemaw Heights High School cross country athletes were running in this area. There were only six of the runners on M-33 near the high school when Gilbert, who is the school resource officer and was in the school building, ran to the accident scene.

“Jogger being involved, one vehicle making a left hand turn west heading into a driveway, and we had a black vehicle heading south on 33

one of the vehicles went out of control, hitting one of the joggers,” he says.

The sheriff’s department says the runner who was hit by the car that ended up in a ditch is a freshman at the school. Investigators say a woman from Clio was driving the car that was making the turn, and collided with the other car. The driver of that second car and a passenger are from the Detroit area. All three people in the two cars were not hurt.

Emergency personnel wanted to airlift the teenager to a hospital, but that plan was scrapped because of the cloudy weather. The Michigan State Police used its drone to map the accident scene. The accident happens as Ogemaw Heights staff were holding an in service day to get ready for the first day of classes next week, which will include face to face learning. Gilbert believes the cross country team has been practicing for awhile now, and regularly runs near the high school.

“Cross country practice has started and they do everything, this is normal for them,” he says.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.