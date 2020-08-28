Remembering Corunna native, Army Pfc. Shane Cantu

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been 8 years since Corunna native and Army Pfc. Shane Cantu was killed in the line of duty while serving overseas in Afghanistan.

”I feel like I show people that I’m doing well. But deep down inside, It’s a struggle,” said Jennifer Clarke, Shane Cantu’s mother.

Friday was an emotional day for Clarke, and one that never gets easier with time.

“When I found out Shane had passed, I just knew I say to myself I need to complete his mission,” she said.

And that mission has been accomplished each and every day since his passing.

Over the last 8 years, Jennifer has started a memorial scholarship in his name, a portion of M-71 has been renamed in his honor, and a memorial wall has been built at the Athletic field for Corunna Public Schools.

“That was his passion. Playing football. He loved football. There was nothing else that could replace it.”

Jennifer’s kitchen is surrounded by the warmth of pictures, memories and reminders of Shane. And while he may not be here physically -- his kind, loving spirit lives on.

“I think he’s proud of all of us. Not just his family, but his community as well.”

Jennifer takes comfort in knowing her son died doing what he loved, and that was being a team leader and a fighter for our freedom.

“Stand tall. Be strong, and just never forget about anyone that’s over there whether it be your loved one or someone else.”

