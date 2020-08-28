Advertisement

Whitmer extends nursing home and long-term care orders through September

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Restrictions and orders for nursing home and congregate care facilities in Michigan will continue for another month.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended a series of visiting restrictions and testing orders for the facilities on Friday. They will remain in place until Sept. 30 unless they are extended again.

“We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable citizens. That’s why it’s crucial that we remain vigilant and continue our work to protect our most vulnerable residents and those who have dedicated their lives to caring for them,” Whitmer said.

Some of the visiting restrictions on nursing homes, residential care facilities and juvenile homes imposed in March will continue. However, Whitmer said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working to gradually reopen visitation as the coronavirus situation allows.

Nobody with symptoms of coronavirus will be allowed into any Michigan long-term care facility under the order. Facilities also have testing requirements for everyone allowed inside, including for residents and staff.

The newly created Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force has been working on evaluating the risk of coronavirus spreading in the facilities and ways to better report data to Whitmer’s administration. The group is scheduled to issue a report to Whitmer by Monday.

