Backpack Giveaway & free haircuts Saturday in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Students in Flint were invited to get a free backpack and haircut at a special weekend event.

Friends of Berston, Mayor Sheldon Neeley, and his wife, State Representative Cynthia Neeley were set to host a Backpack Rally on Saturday, August 29.

Organizers said the Back to School Rally would include free backpacks and school supplies. They said barbers from the Charity C.U.T.S. Organization would be at the event to give free haircuts. A Halloween Costume Giveaway was also planned.

The rally was scheduled to run at the Berston Field House parking lot from 1 pm to 3 pm. Organizers said social distancing would be enforced because of the pandemic.

