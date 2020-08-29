‘Black Panther’ actor loses four year battle with colon cancer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/28/2020) - A representative for Chadwick Boseman, says the actor passed away on Friday. He was best known as the lead character in the hit movie, Black Panther.

According to a statement on his Twitter page, Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016. His condition eventually progressed to stage 4.

The post says that the actor continued filming during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It also says that the honor of his career was to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

He was 43 years old.

