Advertisement

‘Black Panther’ actor loses four year battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman in his role as T'Challa (AKA: the Black Panther) from the Marvel superhero movie &amp;quot;Black Panther&amp;quot;
Chadwick Boseman in his role as T'Challa (AKA: the Black Panther) from the Marvel superhero movie &amp;quot;Black Panther&amp;quot;
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/28/2020) - A representative for Chadwick Boseman, says the actor passed away on Friday. He was best known as the lead character in the hit movie, Black Panther.

According to a statement on his Twitter page, Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016. His condition eventually progressed to stage 4.

The post says that the actor continued filming during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It also says that the honor of his career was to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

He was 43 years old.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CMU reports more than 130 total back-to-school related cases as community buckles down

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The university tacked on a few dozen new cases over the last few days, bringing the total to well over 100.

Back To School

Help available for students and parents understanding virtual learning tools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Creating a good learning environment can also be a game changer when it comes to virtual learning.

News

Persons of the Week: High school sports officials

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Remembering Corunna native and Army PFC Shane Cantu

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Good Kids: Donation to Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bishop International Airport police get new technology to watch for ill passengers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Technology help for students and parents navigating virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago

Back To School

86% of Michigan schools offering in-person classes this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
At least 86% of Michigan public and charter schools are offering the option of in-person classes to start the new school year this fall.

Coronavirus

Montrose mayor offers help during uptick in coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Five more cases reported in the community Thursday makes 13 in a week after no new cases were reported there for a while.

Coronavirus

Whitmer extends nursing home and long-term care orders through September

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Restrictions and orders for nursing home and congregate care facilities in Michigan will continue for another month.